Late-Night Show Reportedly Canceled After Nearly 4 Years Daily

Daily Pop and Nightly Pop are being brought to an end. Deadline reports that NBCUniversal is shaking up things at E! and removing the shows, leaving the production staff on the outs after the move. Both shows revolved around daily commentary on hot topics in pop culture.

Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, reported the news to staff at a town hall. "I know change can be challenging, but I am truly excited about the future of these brands that we are going to build together. Daily Pop has been on the air since May 2017, while Nightly Pop has aired since Oct. 2018. The latter is hosted by Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, and Hunter March. Justin Sylvester hosts Daily Pop.

Daily Pop will end in mid-September, and Nightly Pop in early October. It's unclear which shows will fill their slots. The move will allow for a new show to launch on the linear network, airing nightly in late October. "I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic," Wilson said.

The restructure within the network will also include a "centralized" umbrella brand, Terrace Studios, that will incorporate the Access and E! News brands. It will merge the stage, production management, and hair and makeup.

There have also been changes within management. Tammy Filler, who is EVP and Editor-in-Chief overseeing the digital E! News organization and digital originals, will remain in her role. She now has three direct reports: Jen Lavin will lead creative and Jamie Blynn will oversee E! online editorial. There is now a search for someone to cover the digital reporting.

Ed Zarcoff will oversee the production side of the business as SVP, News Operations, who will be reporting directly to Wilson. Vinnie Fusco and Kristin Killackey will continue to run all first-run production operations.