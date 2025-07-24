Late Night Comedy Show to Film 132 More Episodes After Taking Over CBS Time Slot

A late-night comedy show is once again taking over a late-night time slot on CBS.

Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed is set to tape over 130 episodes following the end of Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Late Nighter, Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen has hired a staff and is gearing up to produce new episodes, Allen Media Group confirmed. 132 new episodes will be recorded beginning in August. Comics Unleashed last aired in 2023, replacing The Late Late Show with James Corden. It was going to be for a limited run to account for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This time, Comics Unleashed will soon be settling into After Midnight’s 12:37 a.m. slot after the show ended in June. Repeats for the panel show are still airing throughout the summer.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Comics Unleashed, a roundtable comedy talk show, originally ran from 2006 to 2007, with new episodes returning in 2014. Hosted by Allen, the series features a rotating panel of comedians, with previous guests including Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias, Howie Mandel, Leslie Jones, Dane Cook, Iliza Shlesinger, Wayne Brady, and more.

Comics Unleashed is produced and distributed by Allen’s Allen Media Group. Previous executive producers Allen, his mother, Carolyn Folks, and his wife, Jessica Lucas, return for the new season, alongside comedian Jodi Miller. Since 132 episodes will be recorded, it can be assumed that Comics Unleashed will be getting a decent run on CBS this time around. As of now, it’s unknown if any other show will be taking over for After Midnight, but it seems like Comics Unleashed doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

Pictured L to R: Taylor Tomlinson, Michael Urie, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie. Photo: Sonja Fleming

It was announced in March that CBS had canceled After Midnight, a revival of @midnight. The show premiered in January 2024 and featured celebrity guests as contestants in a panel game format. While the show was initially renewed for Season 3, the decision was reversed after Tomlison decided to leave the show to put her focus back on stand-up comedy. The show officially came to an end on June 13, with Tomlinson giving an emotional farewell monologue before kicking off the final episode.

“Comics Unleashed is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” Allen said in a statement. “I created this show more than 20 years ago so that the best comedians can always have a home and do what they love to do – come together and make everyone laugh.”

Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen will premiere on Monday, Sept. 22 at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS, also streaming live on Paramount+ via local CBS affiliate live feeds.