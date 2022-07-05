Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (July 4)

Summer vacation is in full swing, and it looks like many of the most prominent talk show hosts are already enjoying it. This week's talk show schedule is sparse, with all five network late-night shows airing re-runs all week and quite a few of the daytime talk shows doing the same. Still, for those that want to take a look at the guest lists, we have compiled them here.

Talk shows do not tend to take quite as long of a break as the rest of the TV industry in the summertime, as they still have news to discuss and entertainment developments to draw in guests. However, this week no blockbuster movies or music festivals could keep the talk shows on the air. Whether its an extended holiday for Independence Day or simply a much-needed break, most of the major hosts and crews on off through Friday – and some a bit longer.

This week, the two late-night talk shows on cable have been pre-empted – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central and Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. Other than that, it appears most of the shows will be occupying their usual time slot, but with re-runs, not new episodes. Scroll on for a look at the schedule.