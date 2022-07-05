Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (July 4)
Summer vacation is in full swing, and it looks like many of the most prominent talk show hosts are already enjoying it. This week's talk show schedule is sparse, with all five network late-night shows airing re-runs all week and quite a few of the daytime talk shows doing the same. Still, for those that want to take a look at the guest lists, we have compiled them here.
Talk shows do not tend to take quite as long of a break as the rest of the TV industry in the summertime, as they still have news to discuss and entertainment developments to draw in guests. However, this week no blockbuster movies or music festivals could keep the talk shows on the air. Whether its an extended holiday for Independence Day or simply a much-needed break, most of the major hosts and crews on off through Friday – and some a bit longer.
This week, the two late-night talk shows on cable have been pre-empted – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central and Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. Other than that, it appears most of the shows will be occupying their usual time slot, but with re-runs, not new episodes. Scroll on for a look at the schedule.
NBC Late-Night
Jimmy sends a Thank You Note to Summer BBQs. #FallonFlashback pic.twitter.com/zKQzvlb5oS— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 5, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Adam Sandler, Ben Falcone, Nimesh Patel
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ella Mai
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain, Brett Eldredge
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Carrie Underwood
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Phoebe Bridgers
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Miley Cyrus, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Geoffrey Zakarian, Kristina Schiano
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Ken Jeong, Paula Pell, PUP, Derrick Wright
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Michael Che, Kylie Minogue, Leila Mottley, Joe Russo
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Emma Thompson, Jack Quaid, Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari, Jordyn Blakely
CBS Late Night
Actions @AOC recommends Congress and Pres. Biden take:
- entertain expansion of SCOTUS— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 29, 2022
- end the Senate filibuster
- repeal the Hyde Amendment
- codify Roe, same-sex marriage, right to contraception, and interracial marriage pic.twitter.com/Q37pYNcYhA
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Taika Waititi, David Sedaris
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Beto O'Rourke, Matilda Lawler
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jimmie Allen
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Tyra Banks, Leslie Odom Jr.
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Anna Chlumsky, Charlie Day, Bastille
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Venus Williams, Zach Braff, Akeem Woods
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: James Marsden, Minnie Driver, GAYLE
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Pete Holmes, Lucy Boynton, Jay Jurden
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Dr. Sean’s COVID Corner! 👨⚕️ 🦠 @SeanHayes pic.twitter.com/BaY9rdi0Rx— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) July 3, 2022
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Natalie Portman, B. Scott, Meghan Trainor featuring Teddy Swims, guest host Sean Hayes
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Tessa Thompson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kevin Morby, guest host Sean Hayes
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Jenny Slate, Cooper Raiff, Weezer, guest host Sean Hayes
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Paris Hilton, Matteo Lane, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Aespa, guest host Chelsea Handler
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Taron Egerton, Kelsea Ballerini, guest host Chelsea Handler
The View & The Talk
The Frasier reboot is IN the works and almost into production says @KelseyGrammer. pic.twitter.com/gXQnhuuCIl— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 4, 2022
The View:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Sara Bareilles, guest co-host Tara Setmayer
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Selma Blair, JoJo Siwa, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Vanessa Williams, Julianne Hough, Rachel Dratch, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, LeVar Burton
The Talk:
- Monday, July 4 – Kelsey Grammer, Cristela Alonzo
- Tuesday, July 5 – Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, T.J. Lavin
- Wednesday, July 6 – Lana Condor, guest co-host Robert Horry
- Thursday, July 7 – Joe Manganiello
- Friday, July 8 – Lisa Kudrow, guest co-host Ray J
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
Kelly's kids love @MsVivicaFox! pic.twitter.com/xC8lo2Tfy0— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) July 5, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, July 4 – Janelle James, Goo Goo Dolls
- Tuesday, July 5 – Vivica A. Fox, Jean Chatzky
- Wednesday, July 6 – Rachel Dratch, Bernadette Peters, Carrie Carrollo
- Thursday, July 7 – Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, Meg Donnelly, Monica Mangin
- Friday, July 8 – Sutton Foster, Monica Mangin
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Penélope Cruz, Demian Chapman
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Mahershala Ali, Martha Stewart, Colby Stevenson
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Paris Hilton, Vontae Johnson, Angel Rice, Lizzy McAlpine
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Andrew Garfield, Sherri Shepherd
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Kathryn Hahn, Candace Parker
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Mindy Kaling, Logan Shroyer, Maná
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Machine Gun Kelly, Nikki Glaser, Alessia Cara
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Tim McGraw, Isabel May, Eliza Coupe, Stephanie Izard
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Iseman, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, ENHYPEN
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Eric Stonestreet, Britt Lower
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
Tamron Hall is like fine wine... 💕 #Essencefest #DisneyxEssence pic.twitter.com/D7Lk6MhOO0— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) July 2, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Celebrating Veterans Day
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: The "care generation"
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Ricki Lake, Mýa
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Martha Raddatz, Clarence "Coodie" Simmons, Chike Ozah, Tara Roberts
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Nikkolas Smith
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, July 4 – RE-RUN: Anderson Cooper, Dan Churchill
- Tuesday, July 5 – RE-RUN: Pilar Valdes, Alex Cooper
- Wednesday, July 6 – RE-RUN: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, David Chang, Priya Krishna
- Thursday, July 7 – RE-RUN: Carla Hall, Annaleigh Ashford
- Friday, July 8 – RE-RUN: Billy Porter, Missy Robbins
