‘Last Man Standing’: Terry Bradshaw Makes Cameo in Hilarious Season Premiere Opening Moment

Last Man Standing Season 8 did not kick off until Thursday night because Fox aired Thursday Night Football during the fall. The show’s season premiere hilariously made fun of that by bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw for a fourth-wall breaking cold open. Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis) found the NFL legend sitting on their living room couch.

When the Baxters arrived, they were surprised to see Bradshaw just sitting with their remote. He said he planned to watch Thursday Night Football, but they told him there was no game on.

“What do you mean it’s over? Why would the networks do that?” Bradshaw asked.

“Listen, networks do a lot of weird stuff,” Mike explained. “They’re based in California. That’s all I’m going to say.”

“I guess I’m just going to have to do some binge watching,” Bradshaw declared. “Hey, have you ever seen that show Downton Abbey? What is that girl all about?”

Vanessa stopped Bradshaw and said they would watch their favorite show.

“It’s about a real funny dad… and other people,” Mike said. “But mostly about the funny dad.”

“Well, the dad has a wife too,” Vanessa reminded him. “She’s smoking hot. She’s on that and like seven other shows.”

“Then maybe I’ll just have to find somebody else to hang out with,” Bradshaw said as he got up.

Mike agreed that was a better idea.

“Howie Long! You got his number?” Bradshaw asked Mike.

“Terry, he asked us not to give it to you,” Vanessa said.

Bradshaw finally left the house as he reminded them he would be back next week.

“We’re going to have to move,” Mike told Vanessa.

Last Man Standing‘s schedule had to shift for Season 8 thanks to TNF. Fox also airs WWE matches on Friday nights, bumping Last Man Standing to Thursdays for the first time. The show’s first six seasons aired on ABC, which cancelled the show in 2017 due to the high costs of keeping it going. The show was brought back in 2018 on Fox.

“I never really felt we were finished,” Allen told USA Today. “When we got (to Fox), the writers seemed like they got new ideas and it was really quite exciting. It was like a new show.”

New episodes of Last Man Standing start at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Thursdays.

