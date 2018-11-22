‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Making Rare ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance on Wednesday Night

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen will be making a rare Tonight Show appearance on Wednesday night.

As revealed by the actor himself, Allen will be stopping by to chat with Jimmy Fallon. The two will likely discuss Allen’s hit revival of Last Man Standing, but they may also talk about Toy Story 4, in which Allen will once again voice the beloved character, Buzz Lightyear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Almost on Fallon pic.twitter.com/bKTt2gBzR6 — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) November 21, 2018

Last Man Standing has been enjoying some decent TV ratings since returning on FOX after its initial cancellation by ABC. The series’ Season 7 premiere brought in massive numbers, making it the network’s “most-watched Friday telecast in 18 years,” according to Indie Wire.

my youngest with me getting to Fallon pic.twitter.com/FHFsoQjgDM — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) November 21, 2018

In an interview with the outlet, Allen spoke about how the reception of Last Man Standing‘s return made him feel, saying that he was actually “distracted” at his “mom’s 90th [birthday] party” at the time he first found out.

“I certainly bumped into a number of people who had never seen the show when it was on ABC, that had found it in syndication. So I was hoping it would get maybe a little bit of boost. I did not expect that number,” he added. “Obviously, those numbers were big because it was coming back. We’ve settled into our more stable number, but the stable number is still phenomenal. Better than I expected.”

He then went on to share what it was like trying to get everyone back together after FOX announced that they were picking up the show for a new season, after it had been cancelled for a year.

“That was really challenging,” Allen admitted. “[FOX TV Group chairman] Dana Walden called out of nowhere and said, ‘I just want to get a feeling. Would you be interested.’ I said, ‘I would be very interested. But there’s so many bowling pins that have fallen down, I don’t know whether we can pick this up. These are three things I need from you. There’s this, this, and this.’ She said, ‘Give me 48 hours.’ I mean to the minute, I get this text, and she’s like, ‘I’m in.’”

“I wanted to make sure we got everybody back. I didn’t want to have it where two kids were killed in a plane crash. She said, ‘That is a challenge, but I think I can make that happen.’ I wanted the same crew, as much as we can knowing that it’s been 18 months. Some people have moved on. Slowly but surely, these weird things came in,” he added. “I happen to know the facilities manager here [at CBS Studio Center]. He goes, ‘You know that the set’s open?’ It was a weird 24 hours. I get a hold of Fox and told them they’d have to move now and commit and they said, ‘Done.’ “

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and fans can catch Allen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET.