‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7: First Look Cast Photos Revealed

Last Man Standing is only about a month away from making its highly-anticipated return, and Fox has released new photos of the cast to tease fans of the upcoming seventh season.

The show, which was originally canceled by ABC in 2017 after it chose to do away with its Friday night comedy timeslot, will see the majority of its cast return, all of them looking as great as ever in the new cast photos.

Tim Allen

Allen’s Mike Baxter is back as the conservative director of marketing of an outdoor sporting goods shop in Denver, Colorado. The father of three daughters is passionate about his beliefs, as well as for the love he has for his job and his family.

Who else can’t wait to see what Mike will say on his video blog next?

Nancy Travis

Vanessa Baxter is a geologist turned high school teacher and tutor, and despite her husband’s conservative views, she famously supported Hillary Clinton during season 5.

Though her bad jokes infuriate Mike and the girls, we can’t wait for Vanessa’s puns to make a comeback.

Amanda Fuller

Kristin Beth Baxter is the eldest daughter of Mike and Vanessa.

“Well I guess this means it’s official? So surreal. I’ve missed my Baxter family,” Fuller tweeted on May 14. “Can’t wait to get in the ring with them again! (and thank you all for your unwavering support- wouldn’t be possible without you!).”

Jonathan Adams

Chuck Larabee is Mike and Vanessa’s next door neighbor. A retired U.S. marine and a veteran, he and Mike have their playful disagreements but ultimately are great friends.

Christoph Sanders

Sanders plays Kyle, en employee at Mike’s shop who later married Mike’s daughter Mandy. His other acting credits include Ghost Whisperer and an episode of CSI.

Hector Elizondo

Edward “Ed” Alzate is Mike’s longtime business partner and friend. Having been divorced four times, Ed is famous for his bizarre advice on home life and women.

Jordan Masterson

In a role originally played by Nick Jonas, Masterson plays Kristin’s son’s father Ryan Vogelson. His liberal views often lead him and Mike to butt heads on life and how the couple raise their kid.

As the show has progressed, Mike has come to respect Ryan for standing up for himself and being a loving father and husband.

The Other Daughters

Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) and Mandy Baxter will not be seen as often on the series, but fans can expect to see them in a recurring status for season seven.

Mandy will be looking a little different, however, as Molly Ephraim will not be back on the show for season seven. Mandy will be played by Molly McCook.

Boyd

Kristin and Ryan’s son Boyd will also look a little different when he returns in season 7.

The role went from Flynn Morrison to Jet Jurgensmeyer as producers wanted to age up the character so he’d look around 12 years old for the new episodes.

The Countdown Is On

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement in May, when the show was officially revived. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Last Man Standing will be back on its Friday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot on Fox starting Sept. 28.