‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 Finale Details Surface, and Things Get Tense

Last Man Standing will tackle subjects of friendly competition and family tension as it races to its Season 7 finale.

The Fox comedy series will wrap up its first season on its new home Friday, May 10 with an episode that will have Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) possibly giving some tough love to his daughter Mandy (Molly McCook) and son-in-law Kyle (Christoph Sanders).

According to scoop for the rest of the season from TVLine, the comedy series will see Mike and Ed (Hector Elizondo) be at odds with each other after a pinball machine is installed in the office.

At the Baxter household, tensions will rise after Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Mandy get jealous when they discover Vanessa (Nancy Travis) wrote a poem for Jen (Krista Yu).

“Mandy assumes, since she and Kyle are moving out, that [the poem is written] for her, and that starts to provoke some jealousy,” showrunner Kevin Abbott told the outlet. “It’s a lovely episode that reveals more about the Jen character.”

A week later, the season finale will see Mandy and Kyle struggle to take the plunge and finally move out of the Baxter house, leading Mike to give them a little push.

“When it’s finally time to move into their apartment, they [begin] making lame excuses not to move out,” Abbott teased. “Since her father owns the building, Mandy’s not feeling any sort of pressure,” so “Mike is forced to take action and light a little fire under them.”

Fans of the comedy series don’t have to worry as the Allen-led sitcom will be returning for Season 8 in the fall. The beloved sitcom also recently celebrated its 150th episode last week.

“Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at FOX!” Allen said in a statement at the time. “Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand.”

Since returning to the air in fall 2018, Last Man Standing has become the No. 1 comedy on Fridays throughout all big broadcast networks. Its success in the ratings and loyal fan following is what likely secured its survival after the show changes owners to Disney following 20th Century Fox Television being sold to the company in the big Disney-Fox merger.

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.