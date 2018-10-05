‘Last Man Standing’s Molly McCook Reveals What It’s Like to Work With Tim Allen

Last Man Standing newcomer Molly McCook recently revealed what it’s like to work with series star Tim Allen.

McCook, who replaced Molly Ephraim when the show was revived by Fox, spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said that working alongside Allen has been “surreal.”

“Intimidating is the exact word that I would use for coming into this experience altogether, not only because it was an established family for six seasons but also because Tim Allen has been such a massive part of my entire life,” she shared. “My favorite Christmas movie of all time is The Santa Clause, so there was an odd thing I had to get past once I started working with him.”

“The moment was actually after our first show. We did our bows and we were heading back and everybody was saying, ‘Great show.’ Tim hugged me and he said, ‘Welcome aboard,’ and I heard Buzz Lightyear. I never told him that,” McCook continued. “I don’t listen or look at him and think of Buzz Lightyear, but it was one of those things where I was like, wow, nothing is cooler than Buzz Lightyear welcoming you aboard. That was pretty cool.”

The actress also opened up about how she came to be cast in the series, after Ephraim reportedly opted not to return.

“It came about like any other audition. I got the [notice] that they were re-releasing the role when they found out that the show was coming to a different network, to Fox,” McCook explained. “It was a little bit easier knowing what the show was in that sense, but on the other hand, it was different coming into a show that was an established family for six seasons. It’s been wonderful and everyone has been really welcoming, and I definitely feel a part of the family now.”

McCook later went on to reveal that while she “was pretty familiar with the show” when she got the audition, she “actually avoided watching it as much as possible.”

“Molly Ephraim did such an amazing job on the show for all of those seasons. I am such an opposite choice; I knew if they were having me audition that they weren’t looking for a replica of Molly,” she added. “I decided to go into it with a fresh take on the role and in the room, we played around with it a lot, and luckily for me, they wanted a completely fresh take on it, which is what we did.”

Last Man Standing airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.