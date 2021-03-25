'Last Man Standing': Mike Mocks Vanessa Solo Construction Project in Exclusive Preview

✖

Last Man Standing is back with another new episode Thursday night, and again features Vanessa Baxter trying to be the best grandma she can for her two new granddaughters. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip from "Your Move," Vanessa (Nancy Travis) begins plotting her upgrades to the kids' play area, but Mike (Tim Allen) will not be helping. The episode debuts on Thursday, March 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

At the start of the scene, Vanessa explains to Kyle (Christoph Sanders) and Jen (Krista Marie Yu) that she is looking to upgrade the play area in the Baxter backyard. "Oh, like a rocket ship with flames on the side?" an excited Kyle wondered. That idea was a little extreme. Vanessa said she was really thinking about just installing a seesaw since "all kids enjoy a seesaw." Jen didn't like this idea. "Not the kids left dangling in the air because they weigh less than all the other kids," Jen pointed out.

Kyle continued advocating for a rocket ship, but Vanessa said her hope was to tire the children out. A seesaw should do the trick because it's a "vigorous regimen of squat thrusts," Vanessa said. At this point, Mike walked in and suggested he would help. Vanessa refused, saying that she would be the "project manager" on this. "Just remember that construction is not like cooking," Mike said. "You can't solve everything with salt."

Aside from Vanessa's construction project, "Your Move" also continues the plot from "Grill in the Midst." In that episode, Mike picked Kirstin (Amanda Fuller) to lead Outdoor Man when he retires. In the new episode, Kristin learns what it takes to keep the company running while Mike takes some time off.

Last Man Standing is now in its ninth and final season. Most of the season has been set in the future after the coronavirus pandemic is over. However, last week's episode, "Midwife Crisis," was a flashback that explained how Mandy (Molly McCook) welcomed her daughter Sarah during the pandemic. We learned that Kristin helped Mandy give birth at the Baxter home, much to Mike's shock. Allen recently shared a photo of Mike's home office set, highlighting some of the knick-knacks fans do not usually see during the show. On Wednesday, Allen also shared a photo McCook took from the set while filming the series finale.