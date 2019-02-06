‘Last Man Standing’ Losing Friday Night Time Slot to ‘WWE Smackdown Live’

Last Man Standing will have to move out of its Friday night timeslot home if it is renewed at FOX.

The Tim Allen-led sitcom — which was revived by FOX a year after ABC canceled the series — has given the network a winning show in the ratings for Friday nights, but the series will be changing nights should it get renewed for a likely eighth season.

According to TVLine, WWE Smackdown Live‘s move from USA Network to FOX in 2019 will lead to a major scheduling shakeup.

“[In the] short-term, Friday night is going to WWE,” FOX Entertainment chief Charlie Collier told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. And as such, “We’ll look to stand [Last Man Standing] up on another night.”

The move could end up benefiting the series in the long-run, however, as the series enjoyed a ratings boost after being heavily promoted during Fox’s Thursday Night Football telecasts in the fall. Similar promotion on both live sports events should help the sitcom gain even more of an audience next season.

“What we’re looking to do is take these amazing promotional platforms… and send [viewers] to great stories” on other nights, Collier explained.

Last Man Standing has averaged a 1.2 rating – and has become a regular winner in the demo week over week for Friday nights. The series stands as the No. 3 comedy series for the network, just behind The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers.

The numbers, combined with the series’ strong following, pretty much secure the series will return for Season 8, though the network has not officially given the series a renewal order.

The show will next return with new episodes on Friday, Feb. 15 featuring a one-hour special. “The Best Man/Sibling Quibbling” will revolve around Mike Baxter’s (Allen) friend Chuck (Jonathan Adams) renewing his vows with wife Carol (Tisha Cambell). The episode will also feature the return of Reverend Paul (Bill Engvall) for the first time since the show’s return.

My Wife and Kids alum Campbell was cast as Carol in December, replacing Erica Alexander, who previously played the character during the show’s original run.The character was introduced during Season 2, but left the show in Season 6 when Carol took a year-long job in California, leaving Chuck back.

Campbell joins Molly McCook and Jet Jurgensmeyer as actors who were cast to take over roles on the series — Mike’s daughter Mandy and grandson Boyd, respectively — when the show returned on FOX. The series also recently promoted actress Krista Marie Yu to series regular after the episode “Cabin Pressure,” which aired last week.

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.