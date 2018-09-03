‘Last Man Standing’: How You Could Guest Star This Season

Ahead of Last Man Standing‘s debut on Fox, the network launched a contest that gives fans a chance to win a walk-on role.

Tweet why you’re the biggest #LastManStanding fan & you could win a trip to a screening marathon in LA to compete for a walk-on role on the show! 📺 Use #LastFanStanding + #LastManStandingSweepstakes for entry. //t.co/I0RkGkWU13 No Purch Nec. Two entry periods. Ends 9/5/18 pic.twitter.com/sRPEItc77i — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 24, 2018

Star Tim Allen announced the contest back on Aug. 24. All you have to do is tweet why you feel you are the biggest Last Man Standing fan with the hashtags #LastFanStanding and #LastManStandingSweepstakes. You can also share a post on Instagram with the same hashtags.

You can also enter on Facebook by responding to the Facebook post here.

There are two steps to the contest. Fifty winners will be flown to Los Angeles for a marathon screening of the show between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22. Whoever wins the “Fan Challenge” during the screenings will get a chance for a walk-on role during a new episode.

The first 40 winners were already chosen during the first phase of the contest, which ended on Aug. 29. Entrants for the second phase have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 5. The drawing for the final 10 winners will be on Friday, and winners will be notified on the same day. Winners are contacted in a response on their winning social media comment.

For the full details and rules for the contest, click here.

Last Man Standing returns to Fox after a season off the air. ABC cancelled the show after the 2016-2017 season, even though it got unusually good ratings for a Friday night sitcom. ABC said it was a business decision, plus they planned to air only dramas on Fridays for last season. However, Allen and his fans thought it was a political decision because of Allen’s conservative views.

After fan uproar and Allen expressing interest in the show continuing, Fox agreed to renew it. The network even scheduled it for the same 8 p.m. ET Friday timeslot.

Most of the original cast is returning for the new season, including Nancy Travis, who plays the wife of Allen’s Mike Baxer. Molly McKook is joining the cast as Mike’s daughter Mandy, while Jet Jergensmeyer is the new actor playing Mike’s grandson.

“I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show,” Allen said in a statement in May. “And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

Last Man Standing returns for season seven on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox