How to Watch the ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 Premiere

Last Man Standing season 7 starts on Fox Friday night, but if you are not near a television or own one, there are still ways to watch.

First of all, you can already watch the premiere episode before its broadcast debut on Twitter. Fox posted the full episode, without commercials, early as a “thank you” message to fans. You can watch the episode by clicking here.

Fox also has an online live stream, which you can access by clicking here. However, in order to watch this beyond an hour, you need to log in using your cable or satellite subscription account. If you don’t have one but would still like to use the live-stream, just start the live stream right at 8 p.m. ET, when Last Man Standing begins.

Another option is signing up for a free seven-day trial with online streaming television apps like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling. These services all have varying costs after the trial is up, and you need to enter your credit card information just to access the trial. Hulu’s live TV service and Fubo is $39.99 a month, while Sling is available for just $25 a month. YouTube TV is $40 a month.

For traditional television viewers, you can find out which channel your local Fox affiliate is by using TV Guide’s listings. After clicking “customize settings,” you can enter your zip code and select your provider to customize the listings.

Last Man Standing is returning to television after a season off. ABC cancelled the series at the end of the 2016-2017 season, but fan outcry inspired Fox to revive the show.

Most of the main cast is back, including Tim Allen as Mike Baxter and Nancy Travis as his wife Vanessa. Amanda Fuller is back as Mike’s eldest daughter Kristin, while Kaitlyn Dever is back as Eve, Mike’s youngest daughter. Molly McCook replaced Molly Ephraim as Mandy, Mike’s middle daughter.

The cast also includes Christoph Sanders as Kyle, Mandy’s husband, and Jordan Masterson as Ryan, Kristin’s husband. Jet Jurgensmeyer is the new child actor playing Boyd, Mike’s grandson and Ryan and Kristin’s son.

Hector Elizondo and Jonathan Adams are back as Mike’s friends at his Outdoor Man shop.

“What we do — this format of live multi-camera sitcoms— is very organic to the idea of a TV network,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview earlier this month when asked to describe his show to those who have never seen it before. “We aim to give the best we can. We have top-of-their-game writers who write a very emotional piece and to lay comedy on top of it. I’ve been a comedian doing stand-up for 34 years, the purpose is to just make you laugh at the theater human condition.”

Allen went on to describe his character as “Archie Bunker with a college education.”

New episodes of Last Man Standing air on Fox Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Elisabeth Caren / FOX