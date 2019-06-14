‘L.A.’s Finest’ Renewed for Season 2 on Spectrum

L.A.’s Finest, the Bad Boys spin-off series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, earned a second season on Spectrum Originals Friday, ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale.

The show is the first original program for Charter Communication’s Spectrum on-demand platform. It stars Union as her Bad Boys II character Syd Burnett, who moves from Miami to Los Angeles, where she solves crimes with Alba, who plays a detective with a very different personality.

“We’re thrilled L.A.’s Finest has resonated with our subscribers in such a major way. When I first saw the pilot – a show about two strong women learning to trust and support each other and still getting into plenty of trouble – I knew I’d follow them anywhere,” Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals, said in a statement announcing the renewal to Variety. “Kudos to Gabrielle and Jessica, as stars and executive producers, along with creators Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and everyone else involved, for helping us launch our first original series and making the decision to greenlight a second season incredibly easy.”

“We are overwhelmed by the audience’s response to L.A.’s Finest,” Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost added. “Gabrielle and Jessica are brilliant together and our incredible showrunners Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis and Pam Veasey did an amazing job of crafting an action-packed and riveting season one. We can’t wait to work again with this amazing team of prolific and talented executive producers and dive into the next chapter for Syd and Nancy.”

L.A.’s Finest had a difficult birth. The show was originally in development at NBC, but the network passed on it after the pilot was filmed. The project ended up at Spectrum after Charter gave it the green light.

After the show aired, it was critically panned and then production was also shut down in February, when co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier were involved in an on-set accident with a stunt car and metal shipping container. Both were hospitalized and Sonnier had his leg amputated below the knee.

The Occupational Safety and Health of California launched an investigation into the incident, and Sonnier’s family reportedly launched a GoFundMe page to raise over $38,0000 for medical costs. Charter Communications only donated $5,000 to the project, while executive producer Jonathan Littman chipped in $10,000.

L.A.’s Finest is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer on the original films directed by Michael Bay and starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Union and Alba are also executive producers, with KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper.

The L.A.’s Finest Season 1 finale will be available Monday. All 13 episodes will be available for free for Spectrum subscribers afterward, notes TVLine.