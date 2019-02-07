‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Series 'LA's Finest' Officially Ordered by Charter Communications

L.A.'s Finest, the TV series spinoff of the Bad Boys film franchise, is officially moving forward at Charter Communication's Spectrum service.

The show will focus on Gabrielle Union's character from Bad Boys II, Special Agent Sydney "Syd" Burnett. Her character joins the LAPD as a detective after years at the DEA and clashes with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom on the force who has a totally opposite lifestyle.

The Sony TV-produced series was originally passed over by NBC, but Charter quickly swooped in. Charter has now ordered 13 episodes of the show, which are due to premiere on Spectrum in 2019.

"Charter has a strong passion for the project and we could not be more excited. Immediately we knew this innovative new platform was absolutely the right home for L.A.'s Finest," said Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

This is be Charter's first dip into original TV content. L.A.'s Finest will be the Spectrum's first original series and will presumably exclusive to Charter customers.

"Charter is excited to partner with top producers Sony, Bruckheimer and the rest of the incredible team behind and in front of the camera on our first Spectrum Original Content endeavor," said Katherine Pope, Charter's Senior Vice President and Head of Original Content. "Our content partnerships offer us a great opportunity to provide Spectrum customers with the dynamic, authentic and unique programming that drives value for their Spectrum subscription."

Former CSI: NY and In Living Color executive producer Pam Veasey will serve as L.A.'s Finest's showrunner. In addition to Sony TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave and 2.0 Entertainment are also producing the project.

Union, Alba, Veasey, Bruckheimer, and pilot producer Anton Cropper will be credited as exectuve producers of the project. A variety of other TV and film vets will also be listed as executive producers, including: Brandon Margolis (The Blacklist), Brandon Sonnier (The Blacklist), Doug Belgrad (Peter Rabbit), Jonathan Littman (CSI), KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer), Jeff Gaspin (To Tell the Truth) and Jeff Morrone (Atomic Blonde).

Fans of Bad Boys, Union and Alba are surely relieved the project has a home after its surprisingly rejection from NBC. The pilot was one of the most buzzed-about new projects for the 2018-2019 season, mostly due to its Bad Boys ties and star power. However, NBC said that the show simply "didn't fit in" with the their upcoming schedule.

"These are all tough calls," NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt said in May. "We did have an embarrassment of riches. And when we laid out the schedule and the calendar all season… it (L.A.'s Finest) was a show that didn't fit in the grand scheme of it."

No premiere date for the new series is set, but Alba has already been hyping up fans for the release some time in 2019.

"We are here to kick ass and take names!!!" Alba wrote on Instagram. "L.A.'s Finest has been officially picked up by Charter Communications— marking their first major series order for Spectrum. [Gabrielle Union] and I are coming at you guys hot with 13 episodes in 2019. It's going down."

