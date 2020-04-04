Lady Gaga’s Awkward Interview Jimmy Fallon Quickly Goes off the Rails Before Ending Abruptly

The world of late-night TV has undergone a few changes as more and more people around the globe are being encouraged to take part in self-isolation to slow the spread of coronavirus. To allow everyone to engage in the necessary protocols, most have taken a lo-fi approach, filming episodes at the hosts’ home and conducting interviews via video chat. While it has led to some unexpected surprises, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

Such was the case Wednesday night when The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon attempted to FaceTime with Lady Gaga. As Fallon was introducing the pop star, he teased viewers that she had a “big announcement” that she was going to share. Unfortunately, that turned out not to be the case. Almost immediately, when asked about what the news might be, Gaga bluntly said, “I can’t, Jimmy.”

“I can’t talk right now, I’m sorry,” Gaga continued. “It’s just a really weird time right now.” You can watch the whole exchange above, which starts at around the five-minute mark.l

Things didn’t get much better from there, as Fallon turned his phone to face the show’s camera, which prompted Gaga to stop talking as she wasn’t sure exactly what was going on.

“Am I on TV?” she asked Fallon, to which he said she was and that he “apologized,” apparently for not letting her know that ahead of time. After some confusing back and forth, he asked her again about what the “big news” was going to be.

“I can’t tell you everything right now, because I’m still ironing out the details” the singer replied. “And I have a lot of phone calls to make.” She then asks Fallon to call her back, and the two (eventually) settle on Friday. While almost no details were discussed, she did promise that it was “for COVID-19” before the entire segment ended abruptly.

Incidentally, The Tonight Show website lists Lady Gaga as a guest on Monday, April 6, so it appears the two managed to work out the details.

Gaga herself has been a vocal proponent of self-isolation and posted a photo of her and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, back in March.

“Day six of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote in the caption. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.