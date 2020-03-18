Lady Gaga Shares Photo With Boyfriend Michael Polansky on 'Day 6 of Quarantining' Amid Coronavirus Precautions

Lady Gaga is spending some serious quality time with boyfriend Michael Polansky as the two enter day six of their self-quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The singer took to Instagram Tuesday evening to share a sultry selfie in which she intertwines her fingers with that of her beau while sharing a message about self-care in this difficult time.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves," Gaga wrote in the caption. "Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world."

The A Star Is Born actress has been keeping her Little Monsters going throughout the pandemic's progression, regularly sharing messages of hope and inspiration on her social media as many self-isolate to prevent the virus' progression. Sunday, Gaga shared a fabulous photo posing with three French bulldogs while encouraging her followers to stay home and stay safe.

"So I talked to some doctors and scientists," Gaga wrote at the time. "It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. ... I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we're gonna be ok."

Monday, she posted a photo of her funky manicure while clad in a black hoodie, sharing some of her thoughts about being part of a global community.

"This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being," she wrote. "I think it's so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can't do this without kindness. And coronavirus is not prejudiced."

"My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem," Gaga added. "We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time."

