‘L.A.’s Finest’ Canceled: ‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Won’t Get a Season 3 as It Climbs Netflix Charts

Even though the Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest is quickly growing on the Netflix charts, sadly, fans won’t see a third season. The show, which starred Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union as LAPD partners, was canceled by Spectrum Originals last year in October. Union played her Bad Boys II character Syd Burnett, the love interest of Mike (Will Smith) and the sister of Marcus (Martin Lawrence). Alba took on the role of Nancy Mckenna.

Prior to the show’s premiere, Alba talked about the series with EW. “It’s great for women to see themselves on screen,” she said. “We’re grown, we both have families, people know us and our personal lives. I think they see two women who have lived a life and can bring that weight of our experiences to the table, and not just be a 20-year-old ingénue.” Union added, “They’ve seen us be grown-ass women in real life, and grown-ass women in real life don’t get to partner up and have fun, action, drama, comedy, and sex.”

Season 2 of the show was briefly delayed following the death of George Floyd and the uproar of Black Lives Matter protests across the country. It was eventually released in September, just a month before its cancellation. In addition to its new Netflix home, the first season is also available for streaming on Fox Now. New fans of the show have since gone to Twitter and expressed how much they wished there were more episodes. “I’m just getting hip to LA’s Finest and this is a good show lol. I’m sad it’s canceled,” one user wrote. “They gotta do a season 3 to L.A.s finest,” another shared.

Okay… I need a new season of L.A.s Finest ASAPington — Stella Payne 💃🏽 (@EeeshBeeesh) January 16, 2021

Union and Alba served as executive producers alongside Doug Belgrad of 2.0 Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, and Jeff Morrone. Pam Veasey served as executive producer/co-showrunner with creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier. Additionally, Anton Cropper, who directed six episodes of the series, was also an executive producer.