Kyle Chandler Reveals How Connie Britton Feels About A ‘Friday Night Lights’ Revival

During a press event for the premiere of Netflix‘s Bloodline, Kyle Chandler broke the news that the biggest stumbling block preventing a reunion of the hit NBC series Friday Night Lights is that actress Connie Britton isn’t interested, making Chandler hold out as well.

Chandler told Us Weekly, “Connie Britton is the hold out. She won’t. She refuses to do it.” He added, “Connie refuses to do it so I’m not going to do it without her.”

Britton has been busy with her own TV series, Nashville, so it’s possible that it’s scheduling issues have been what prevented Britton from pursuing the reunion.

Based on Chandler’s reaction, saying he’d only do the reunion if Britton would, gives the impression that he’s open to the concept. The actor has also been quite busy, starring in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Super 8, and Manchester by the Sea, while also having just wrapped the third and final season of Bloodline.

Chandler also noted that the similarities between Bloodline and FNL was something he enjoyed about filming the Netflix series, explaining, “I’ll probably miss the process that we had while we were shooting it, which was a process that was somewhat similar to Friday Night Lights. It was just so enjoyable and open.” Chandler added, “And I’ll miss the collaboration that the writers share. And then you miss the people. As far as the character, I won’t miss that, but it’s the real people that you miss.”

The high school football drama ran from 2006 to 2011 and was based on the 1990 nonfiction book about the struggles of a high school football team and the way the entire town rallied around the team. The book was adapted into a 2004 film before being adapted once again into the TV series

In the series, Chandler played coach Eric Taylor, who provided not just athletic advice to his players but also served as the emotional core of the series. The role won Chandler an Emmy for his performance in 2011. Britton played Eric’s wife, Tami, who was a guidance counselor at the same high school where Eric was the coach.

Friday Night Lights helped launch the careers of many of its stars, including Taylor Kitsch (John Carter), Jesse Plemons (Fargo), and Adrianne Palicki (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Unfortunately, the series never found a large audience and bounced around to multiple networks, but it received much praise from critics and has developed a passionate fanbase that continues to grow, desperate to see their favorite characters back in action.

