‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Revealed

Netflix’s biggest movie ever is taking over Thanksgiving.

KPop Demon Hunters will have two characters from the animated hit in this year’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a post from Netflix’s official Instagram account, beloved side characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie—two supernatural creatures resembling a tiger and a magpie who later become the pets of the main character—will appear in the parade.

Netflix’s post reads: “derpy and sussie floating through the macy’s day parade like ✨ icons ✨ … i’m sat. i’m glued. i’m obsessed.”

KPop Demon Hunters is an animated musical comedy about a K-pop girl group who secretly moonlight as demon hunters anytime they’re not on stage. It quickly took the world by storm, becoming Netflix’s most-watched movie ever and having several of its songs hit the Billboard top 10—including “Golden,” which has been #1 on the Billboard charts for 17 weeks now.

The movie’s been so popular that Netflix, usually a theater-averse corporation, has put KPop Demon Hunters in theaters twice after its release. The soundtrack to the film is currently up for five Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. The Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 AM EST on NBC.