'Kold x Windy' Explores Guilt and Motherhood in Exclusive WE tv Series Clip

WE tv has become known for being a top contender with its unscripted programming. Braxton Family Values became the network's longest-running and highest-rated reality show during its 10-year run. The network is also responsible for shows like Marriage Boot Camp and Growing Up Hip Hop, as well as a few popular docuseries. Now, they have premiered an all-new original scripted drama, KOLD X WINDY. The second episode of the series is airing Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10/9c.

The series features original lyrics from social media sensation Miss DriDri and follows female rap duo, Kold x Windy, as they navigate the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago. Along the way, they face crime, violence, and betrayal, from white-collar money-making "stains" to rival gangs and explosive personal relationships. Ultimately, their sisterhood is put to the test as Malika "Kold" Wise yearns for a better life while Renee "Windy" Johnson craves street credibility.

In this week's episode titled "What You G'on Do," Malika reunites with an old flame. Renee is haunted by visions from her past and takes a dangerous turn. The cops build a case on a local death. Renee is shocked by Pop Off's actions, but Malika has a plan. Shelley Winters retaliates in the studio.

The drama series is from creators Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon "Xtreme" Brown. The series stars Nijah Brena, Brely Evans, Johnell Young, and Markice Moore.

PopCulture.com received an exclusive clip. In the clip, the women explore guilt and motherhood. Check out the clip above and be sure to tune in this week!