Kit Harington Admits Last Season of ‘Game of Thrones’ Made Him ‘Sick’ of Shooting the Show

Kit Harington is ready for a break from Westeros, as the Game of Thrones actor told GQ Australia this week.

Harington is on the cover of the magazine’s latest issue, and inside, he gives an in-depth interview about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones. Harington said that he suffered alongside his character filming the war with the White Walkers, working endless hours and dealing with production nightmares. By the end, he said he felt “so f—ing sick of this.”

“The last season of Thrones, seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end,” he said. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—ing tiring.”

Harington left no doubt that he loves Game of Thrones, and he is grateful for everything the show has done for him. However, he was also blunt about how demanding the production was this year. There are only six episodes in Season 8, but each one is about 90 minutes long, making it more like a series of movies.

“We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f**king sick of this,’” Harington said. “I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.’”

Harington added that the demanding work was only compounded by the remoteness of the work. Game of Thrones films mostly in Belfast, Ireland, far from the normal lives of its cast members. In a way, this means that Harington feels like he is always on the clock since he is away from his sense of normalcy.

“I think people who don’t work in film or TV don’t realize quite how disorientating it is being away from home all the time,” he explained. “The process of going to work, having a day with your colleagues, coming back to your family, cooking, having stuff in the fridge… it sounds odd to say, but it’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. After nine years I’ll be at home. In one place. Static.”

Still, for Harington, it has all been worth it to meet his new wife, Rose Leslie, who played his love interest Ygritte in the show.

“A lot of people meet their other halves at work. Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show,” he said. “It dawned on me, recently, and I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know. They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really.”

“I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her,” Harington concluded.



Game of Thrones returns for its final season in April on HBO.