‘King of the Hill’ Actress Teases Interesting Changes for Connie

Changes are coming to King of the Hill.

The upcoming Hulu revival will see a major change for Connie Souphanousinphone, according to the voice actress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Connie was a pretty prominent character on the original King of the Hill when it came to Bobby Hill, and she will be returning for the new season. It’s been confirmed that there will be a 10-year time jump, meaning that things will be different from where we last saw them. Not surprisingly, most, if not all, characters will be getting some big changes, including Connie. Via PopCulture’s sister site ComicBook.com, her voice actress, Lauren Tom, shared at ATX TV Festival what’s in store for Season 14.

Hulu/20th Television Animation

“It’s great to see she turned out alright,” Tom said. “She’s in college studying engineering. She’s very much more open. Whenever an actor does a role, they always draw upon themselves, and go, ‘Well, how am I like that?’ Let me try and bring more of myself into that so it seems more authentic.’ But Connie’s a little more open-minded than me.”

“That was kind of nice to see in that Gen Z way,” she continued. “That whole thing I had to learn about… an acronym, ENM. I had to look it up. I had to ask my kids. Ethical non-monogamy. Racier than I thought Connie would be.”

Play video

It should be interesting to see Connie in this way, as she probably continues to explore herself since she is still young, but now in college. It will also be a good way to see how this does with her relationship with Bobby and where they stand when the series comes back. Not to mention the fact that ENM gives King of the Hill the ability to explore a new avenue.

Meanwhile, that is not the only change that will be coming to King of the Hill. Fans are speculating that Buck Strickland is being killed off while Dale Gribble is getting a new voice actor following the death of Johnny Hardwick in 2023, with Toby Huss taking over. There will also be a lot more to look forward to as fans will be reacquainted with these characters for the first time since 2009, and the changes and wait will be worth it. New episodes of King of the Hill premiere on Aug. 4 only on Hulu.