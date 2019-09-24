Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s Emmys Line That Had Everyone Cringe Laugh

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended the Emmy Awards on Sunday night to hand out the trophy for Outstanding Competition Program, but the sisters endured a supremely awkward moment during their time on stage as the audience appeared to laugh at them, not with them.

How about the whole audience just cackling at the idea of the Kardashians being real… even Kim knew it was funny #Emmys pic.twitter.com/i78NRYnGU5 — Ria (@BarstoolRia) September 23, 2019

“Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves,” Kardashian began, before Jenner chimed in, “Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.” During these lines, the audience can clearly be heard laughing, though it doesn’t appear that the sisters’ comments were meant as a joke.

While some reports claim that the pair, especially Jenner, seemed annoyed by the laughter, their feelings are more unclear in a video of the moment.

Fans on Twitter quickly noted the awkwardness of the presentation.

Wait did the audience just laugh at the Kardashians?! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/AF8GPBbZ9M — Elizabeth Holme’s Real Voice (@TheTerriDiaries) September 23, 2019

Did the #Emmys audience just laugh at Kim Kardashian? I don’t think she was telling a joke. pic.twitter.com/JvUdZLPSAh — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 23, 2019

Wow the audience laughing in the faces of the Kardashians talking about “real people with real stories” deserves its own Emmy #Emmys — Tyler Bowders (@infinityler) September 23, 2019

The Kardashian family has been accused multiple times of orchestrating events for ratings on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the continuity of their filming schedule and the actual events covered doesn’t always line up. While Kardashian and Jenner may have indeed been annoyed by the laughter, it’s possible that they are instead incredibly self-aware and chose to remain serious even as they, too, wanted to laugh.

Comedian Kathy Griffin told Entertainment Tonight that while the audience was indeed laughing at Kardashian and Jenner, she doubts the reality stars are too concerned.

“They were laughing at them,” she said. “Let me tell you what the Kardashians do — because I used to live next door to Kim and Kanye [West]. …What they do is they get laughed at and then they go home and they count their money — and they print it. I think they have a printing machine.”

“Honey, [that’s] the last thing they care about,” Griffin added. “They’re like ching, ching, ching! And the mom [Kris Jenner] is landing 10 more branding deals.”

