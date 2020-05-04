Kids Choice Awards 2020: The Rock Uses His Win to Mock Favorite Target Kevin Hart in Classic Fashion

The Kids Choice Awards were held on Saturday as the first awards show to take to the stage in a virtual setting. During the show, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson still found the time to take a jab at one of his close friends, Kevin Hart.

Johnson accepted the award for Favorite Movie Actor for his role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. During his speech, he wanted to thank the kids across the globe "from the bottom of my heart" for voting him into this position. He also sent his appreciation to the Kids' Choice Awards for continuing to follow through with their broadcast in which they helped to raise money for No Kid Hungry. At the end, though, he couldn't help but take a shot at his co-star.

"I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great. Because, however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart," Johnson said. "I love you guys." Johnson and Hart have starred in the Jumanji series and have built up quite the friendship over the years. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Johnson spoke about how the unexpected bond came about following Hart's scary car crash.

“It’s a real friendship, it was one that I didn’t anticipate," he shared, per Entertainment Tonight. "Especially as you kind of get older in life, it’s not like in high school or college where you just have like a lot of best friends. No, he has become truly a great, great friend...As much s**t as we give each other, he had a tough year and I’m so happy he’s back and he’s in the game and he’s feeling very good, very resilient. I’m very happy for him.”

Meanwhile, Johnson is hoping to find another success in his upcoming Walt Disney film. Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, which will be hitting theatres in July of 2021. This comes after the film was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic after originally slated to drop this July.