Watch Kevin Hart Freak out After a Butterfly Crashes His ‘Jumanji’ Interview With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Kevin Hart could not handle it after a butterfly crashed a recent interview, and the footage is a must-watch. The Jumanji: The Next Level star and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were sitting for a video interview to promote the upcoming sequel when they were interrupted by the adorable bug, that had Hart swearing and jumping out of his chair.

During the interview, Entertainment Tonight Canada‘s Graeme O’Neil began the interview asking Hart about his life-threatening car accident in September and how the experience changed his perspective on life.

“It just shows you that life takes you in so many different directions, and you learn from each of those directions,” he said. “I’m appreciative of all of them, even that moment, because you grow and your perspective changes.

“One thing that you realize is that you are not in control. You don’t have control, and the time that you do have here, make sure it’s spent wisely and be present for those that you do, family and friends. Don’t take these relationships for granted.

As the interview moved forward to talks of the film, the yellow butterfly started flying and appearing in the camera (around the 1:30 point in the video above), when Hart got up from his seat screaming, “What the f—”

Johnson told his friend and co-star it was all right. He attempted to retrieve the bug but it continued to fly and freak out Hart, who was not having it when he had to share the moment with the butterfly.

“That’s a good sign,” John said, thinking it was a sign the movie would be a hit. When the butterfly started moving again, Hart ran away from it as it flew gracefully around Johnson.

“I can’t kill it… I can’t kill it because when it gets online they gonna trash me,” he said as he continued to avoid the butterfly.

The video also showed as many tried to get the bug. The bug eventually moved on allowing for the interview to move forward, once Johnson got over the hilarious moment.

Hart and two of his friends were involved in a serious accident on Labor Day Weekend that left him with serious spinal injuries. The actor spent subsequent months in rigorous physical therapy after undergoing emergency surgery to fix his injuries. The actor returned to public life in November and has been promoting his new film with Johnson recently.

Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on December 13.