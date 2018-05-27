Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jumanji’ Pranks Got ‘Pretty Out of Control,’ Kevin Hart Says

Kevin Hart is excited to head back to the jungle for the sequel to Jumanji, which he says is officially in the works.

“We are absolutely, positively making the movie,” Hart told PEOPLE Thursday. “it’s just a timeframe of when we are doing it that we are working out now.”

Hart starred in the reboot of the 1995 board game adventure comedy alongside Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

However, there’s one thing Hart would change about the film if he could — the filming location because of Johnson’s content pranks.

“He was pretty out of control when we were in Hawaii shooting because he knows I don’t like insects. He would plant fake spiders and snakes around me to scare me. I didn’t like that at all,” he said. “Hopefully we green screen all of Jumanji 2.”

Regardless of the jokes, the comedian said he is pumped to get the opportunity to work with close friend Johnson once again.

“We do great work together. That chemistry isn’t forced, it’s real,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to continue and keep it going you step up to the plate.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle earned an impressive $959 million worldwide.

Johnson announced the Jumanji sequel would be happening, teasing that one character would be killed off the franchise.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Johnson revealed that he was notified at “2:30 in the morning” that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is officially “Sony’s biggest movie ever.”

He then graciously thanked all the fans of the movie and admitted that he never imaged that the film would be a “billion dollar” earner.

Johnson also stated that his movie-making goal is always to create something that will send the audience home happy.

Finally, he divulged that they are “working on the sequel right now” and joked that he’s going to give the audience what they want and “kill Kevin Hart‘s character off for good.”

Unlike the original film, which centered on the world of the fictional Jumanji board game coming to our world, Jake Kasdan’s film followed a group of kids jumping into a Jumanji video game. Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan played their avatars in the video game.

Johnson is also reportedly dedicated to the Hobb and Shaw spin-off which will see him and Jason Statham reprise their roles from the series. That film is still in the early development stages.