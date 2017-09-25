Where and When to Watch the ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2 Premiere

After one of the most bizarre off-seasons in recent television history, Kevin Can Wait is finally set to return for its second season tonight. The new installment will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

After the first season of Kevin Can Wait concluded, it was revealed that the series had let go of its leading lady, Erinn Hayes. The actress, who played Kevin’s wife Donna, was asked to leave the series, while Kevin’s former TV wife, Leah Remini, was made a series regular.

To explain the swap, the creative team behind the show decided to kill off Donna in the Season 2 premiere, making Kevin a single father.

While tonight’s episode will air at 9, that’s not the normally scheduled time for the series. Once Big Bang Theory moves to Thursday nights at the end of October, Kevin Can Wait will begin airing at 8 p.m. every Monday.

For those who don’t have cable, there are a few options if you’re trying to figure out how to watch the episode.

CBS All Access is a pay-per-month streaming service that allows you to watch what’s on the network, along with a library of their other programs. Since the service has a free trial period for all new users, it won’t cost anything to give it a shot if you’d like to watch Kevin Can Wait live tonight.

If you don’t mind waiting, the episodes are usually available On-Demand the day after they air.