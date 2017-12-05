CBS Not Airing ‘Kevin Can Wait’ on Monday Night

CBS is not airing a new episode of Kevin Can Wait tonight. Instead, the network has chosen to air a repeat of the Big Bang Theory episode, “The Romance Recalibration.”

CBS is not airing Scorpion tonight, either.

While this means that Big Bang Theory fans get two episodes on CBS this week, there is no Kevin Can Wait at all this week. (A new Big Bang will air at its regular time on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.)

A new episode of Kevin Can Wait won’t air until Monday, Dec. 11. In that episode, “Trainer Wreck,” Vanessa (Leah Remini) asks Kevin (Kevin James) to help her get a date with personal trainer Alejandro (Eduardo Verastegui). However, she gets angry when Alejandro starts training Kevin.

Meanwhile, Chale (Ryan Cartwright) takes advice from Kyle (Gary Valentine) when a health inspector visits Enzo’s.

CBS offered no reason for leaving Kevin Can Wait off the schedule. The network is still airing new episodes of Man With A Plan, Superior Donuts and 9JKL. CBS will also air a repeat of SWAT in place of Scorpion at 10 p.m. ET.

Kevin Can Wait‘s second season will more episodes than were first ordered, after CBS ordered two more episodes last week, bringing the show’s total count up to 24. SWAT also got two more episodes, bringing its freshman season episode total to 22.

Kevin Can Wait usually airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Photo credit: David M. Russell/CBS