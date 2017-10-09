‘Blue Bloods’ Actor to Appear on Tonight’s Episode of ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Kevin Can Wait is just rolling in the guest stars this season. One week after including Leah Remini’s real-life husband Angelo Pagan, the CBS sitcom featured a guest appearance from longtime Blue Bloods actor, Nick Turturro.

This guest spot shouldn’t come as a surprise as the actor has appeared alongside Kevin James and Adam Sandler on multiple occasions. Turturro had notable roles in The Longest Yard, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, and even one episode of King of Queens.

According to CBS, Turturro will play Vanessa’s (Leah Remini) old friend Vinnie, who works at a skating rink.

The network also released the official synopsis for the episode, titled “Kevin Goes Nuts,” which you can find below.

After Vanessa suggests that Sara has a secret boyfriend, Kevin goes undercover to find out the truth. Jack desperately searches for an illness he can claim as his own after the “cool” kids with peanut allergies learn he’s been lying about sharing their malady.

Kevin Can Wait airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.