TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Actor to Appear on Tonight’s Episode of ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Kevin Can Wait is just rolling in the guest stars this season. One week after including Leah […]

By

Kevin Can Wait is just rolling in the guest stars this season. One week after including Leah Remini’s real-life husband Angelo Pagan, the CBS sitcom featured a guest appearance from longtime Blue Bloods actor, Nick Turturro.

This guest spot shouldn’t come as a surprise as the actor has appeared alongside Kevin James and Adam Sandler on multiple occasions. Turturro had notable roles in The Longest Yard, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, and even one episode of King of Queens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to CBS, Turturro will play Vanessa’s (Leah Remini) old friend Vinnie, who works at a skating rink.

The network also released the official synopsis for the episode, titled “Kevin Goes Nuts,” which you can find below.

After Vanessa suggests that Sara has a secret boyfriend, Kevin goes undercover to find out the truth. Jack desperately searches for an illness he can claim as his own after the “cool” kids with peanut allergies learn he’s been lying about sharing their malady.

Kevin Can Wait airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season

  • Oscar Winner Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season
    TV Shows

    Oscar Winner Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Return Date Planned for October
    "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Return Date Planned for October

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Isn’t on Netflix Anymore — Here’s Why
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Isn’t on Netflix Anymore — Here’s Why