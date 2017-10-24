‘Kevin Can Wait’ Star Says Leah Remini Makes Kevin James ‘More Funny’

While fans haven’t exactly enjoyed the quasi-King of Queens revival that producers have turned Kevin Can Wait into, those starring on the show have loved the changed.

Chris Roach, who plays Kevin’s pal Mott on the series, recently spoke with Chanel Omari on StarShop about the changes that have occurred since Leah Remini was brought on as a series regular.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There were some changes over the summer,” Roach said, referring to the decision to kill Donna (Erinn Hayes) and promote Remini.

“Season 1, there was very good chemistry between Kevin and Erin and I always heard, ‘Oh Kevin and Leah … the chemistry!’ I was like ‘Ok, alright,’” Roach explained. “Then when you see it, you’re like ‘Oh, okay!’ She makes him funnier. I don’t know what it is. He’s very funny as it is, but when you add her to the mix [and] they start playing off each other, it’s really incredible.”

Up Next: Erinn Hayes Has Been Liking Kevin Can Wait Boycott Tweets

Unfortunately, judging by the decline in ratings this season, fans are feeling the same way about the casting change.

Kevin Can Wait airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.