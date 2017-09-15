Leah Remini Gives Fans a Peek Backstage That Will Give You Major ‘King of Queens’ Flashbacks

Leah Remini is teasing her social media followers with a new look at the upcoming season of Kevin Can Wait. The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to upload a new snap that shows her on set with co-star Kevin James.

It’s just constant love on this set @kevincanwaitcbs when you get to do what you love to do with people you love…blessed #FridayFeelings A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

“It’s just constant love on this set @kevincanwaitscbs,” Remini wrote in the caption. “When you get to do what you love to do with people you love…blessed #FridayFeelings.”

Remini’s selfie shows her seated in the car with James, 52, who is shooting a funny look at the camera.

By scrolling through the comments, it’s clear to see that Remini’s fans are thrilled to see her teaming up with her King of Queens castmate once again. However, at the time Remini was cast as a series regular, there were many Kevin Can Wait fans who didn’t like the manner in which the showrunners brought her on board.

The sitcom made the shocking announcement earlier this summer that co-star Erinn Hayes, who played Kevin’s wife Donna, was not going to be returning for the second season. Remini was going to be brought full-time after making a successful guest appearance in Season 1.

Even though some criticized the network for claiming that they were trying to simply remake King of Queens, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained that there were more factors that weighed into the decision.

The creative team couldn’t deny the chemistry that James and Remini shared on screen, and they wanted to use this valuable asset in the show moving forward.

“It was just an undeniable spark there and I think Kevin, the studios and the network all got together and wanted to keep that magic and chemistry going forward,” Kahl said.

As for Hayes’ character Donna, the showrunners have explained how they are handling her dismissal. Judging by the Twitter reactions, it’s fair to say that the fans weren’t loving the move. Learn more here.

