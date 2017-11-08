TV Fans Were NOT Happy About How ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Handled Donna’s Death

The Season 2 premiere of Kevin Can Wait finally aired on CBS this week, and most of the show’s fans were very unhappy about the how things went down.

Over the summer, the show announced that Kevin’s wife Donna (Erinn Hayes) would no longer be on the show. This reveal came with the news that guest character Vanessa (Leah Remini) would be made a series regular.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A couple of months later, the creative team behind Kevin Can Wait said that Donna was going to be killed off the show, and that the season premiere would address her death.

#KevinCanWait very disappointed they got rid of Donna… I thought that she made the show. Not watching the show anymore.. — Becky Engle (@beckykeener47) September 26, 2017

Many were already unhappy about Hayes’ departure. Unfortunately the new episode didn’t help ease any of the pain. It actually kind of made things worse.

How It Was Addressed

At the beginning of the show, Kevin and his kids were talking about the the mail, and they noticed a letter addressed to Donna. It was a card from the gym saying that they missed her, to which Kevin replied, “So do I.”

Wow they just kill her of like it’s nothing #KevinCanWait pic.twitter.com/vwvdPzTIFj — Eli Falcon (@EliJfalcon) September 26, 2017

Later on, when Kevin’s daughter was getting married, the two of them both noted that they wished Donna could have been there for the event.

Sadly, throughout the whole episode, those were the only two sentences uttered about the matriarch.

Despite the fact that they said she passed “over a year ago,” they didn’t seem to keep around her memory.

“You KILLED her?!”

“I wanted to be with you!”

“Ever hear of DIVORCE?”

“I’m against it!”

[Laugh track]

–Upcoming sweeps ep of Kevin Can Wait — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 26, 2017

Disrespect?

Yes, Donna was a fictional character. And yes, the creative team behind a television show can do that with one of their characters.

#KevinCanWait very disappointed in how you handled Mom dying. Very disrespectful. — Kelly Thompson (@kelalnghrns) September 26, 2017

However, most of the fans thought that the episode didn’t show any respect to Donna in the way that the death was handled. They felt that something more should have been said about the incident.

The show didn’t even address how she died, which many fans were waiting for.

Needless to say, they weren’t happy.

So they killed the wife/mom on #KevinCanWait ??? Wow! And they addressed @hayeslady departure in 2 lines. So disrespectful and savage af. pic.twitter.com/by0e9ojyLF — Kelena Sothersby (@Tua_motu) September 26, 2017

Losing Interest

As mentioned earlier, most fans really enjoyed what Erinn Hayes brought to she show, claiming that she was their favorite part of the series.

#KevinCanWait “She died over a year ago.” Lazy writing. Uncreative way to jump on this season’s remake bandwagon. #weaktea — Alyce Weikel (@AlyceWeikel) September 26, 2017

Now, with no Donna and no official goodbye from the characters, many are bashing the show.

As if criticizing the series wasn’t enough, a lot of fans are saying that they won’t continue to watch. These folks are claiming that losing Donna was the last straw, and that they’ve had enough.

This show will soon be cancelled without @hayeslady What were you thinking @cbs ? Used to love this show, now I hate it! #KevinCanWait — Coach Orr (@coach_orr) September 26, 2017