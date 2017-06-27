Kevin Bacon Confirms ‘Tremors’ TV Series Pilot Being Shot For Syfy

More than just one of the best monster movies of the ’90s, Tremors will go down as one of the best monster movies of all time, with a sixth installment in the franchise having recently been filmed. The Tremors universe is about to get a little bit bigger, with original star Kevin Bacon confirming that a pilot was being shot for Syfy when speaking with Screen Daily.

While at the Edinburgh International Film Festival to promote Story of a Girl, Bacon revealed, “It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later.” He added, “It (Tremors) is a really good movie.”

Thanks to films like Diner and Footloose, Bacon was already an established star in Hollywood when he took on the role of Valentine McKee in the monster movie, but his performance in the 1990 film allowed him to show off a different set of acting skills, both as a reluctant action-adventure star and also as a great comedic foil to Fred Ward.

Upon initial release, sadly, the film was a flop, which impacted Bacon’s decision to stay involved with the franchise.

Of his initial decision, Bacon explained, “I was like – why would I make a sequel of a bomb? That makes no sense to me. I am not going to make another movie that’s not going to do well at the box office. That is not a good career move.”

The film gained cult status in the burgeoning home video market, which has kept its legacy alive to this day.

“It became a major, major title in rental and had this cult life,” Bacon admitted.

The actor reportedly originally approached Blumhouse with the idea of doing a feature film, but instead opted to do an eight-episode series, with Bacon pointing out, “We are going to do a pilot for Syfy.”

Time away from the original film has allowed the actor to look back at McKee more fondly, as the actor reminisced, “I don’t go back and watch my movies but because we were doing this one, I had to go back and look at it. It’s just the idea of this loser who is living a very ordinary life and has an extraordinary experience with these monsters and becomes, for a moment, a hero.”

Bacon has hinted at the project for over two years now, but this is the first official word that he was moving forward with the project, as opposed to vaguely saying he’s interested in making it.

