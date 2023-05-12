Kendall Roy's 'Succession' Penthouse Hits the Market at $29 Million
Succession gives HBO viewers a chance to see a world many will never visit, the world of the super-rich. Thanks to the listing for the Manhattan apartment where Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy lives though, we can all take a tour of the $29 million penthouse. The three-level apartment is at the top of the tallest tower north of 72nd Street, and covers 5,500 square feet, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.
The five-bedroom apartment overlooks Central Park. It is a mix of deluxe and minimalist contemporary aesthetics. With bright walls, glass, and gold trim, it's the perfect place to plan how to torpedo a deal with a Swedish tech executive who sends bricks of frozen blood to women. There's a spiral staircase connecting the three levels and dizzying 13-foot ceilings.
Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and follows the Roy siblings as they jockey for the leadership of their father Logan Roy's company, Waystar RoyCo. The show is now in its fourth and final season, with new episodes debuting on HBO and HBO Max Sundays. Most of the show is filmed in New York City, where the Roy children do their best to show off their money. Scroll on for a better look at the apartment Kendall calls home in the show.
Incredible views through floor-to-ceiling windows
The apartment has a private,glass-walled elevator that gives visitors a stunning view of Central Park. Visitors can also enjoy fresh air in an additional 3,500 square feet of outdoor space with a rooftop terrace, gas fireplace, outdoor seating, and multiple smaller terraces.
Plenty of room to entertain guests (or plot a hostile takeover of a company)
Inside, there are gilded chandeliers and natural brass fixtures. The apartment building was developed and designed by Joe McMillan's DDG and has plenty of amenities that couldn't fit inside the unit. Residents have access to a fitness studio, basketball court, soccer pitch, playroom, lounge, game room, and a large dining area.
Outdoor space
The primary suite's list of features is dizzying. There is a bathroom with a rain shower you might never want to leave. The bathroom also has heated tile floors, marble counters, and a dressing room.
A primary suite you'll never want to leave
The apartment's floor plan provides plenty of open spaces for having guests over, as the living room, dining room, and great room are all connected. A gas fireplace will keep everyone warm during the winter months. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to access the terraces.
A super modern kitchen
One living room is not enough. A second room features a wet bar. There is also a custom-designed Molteni & C Dada kitchen with a massive island and the best Gaggenau appliances on the market. The den can be used as an office.
Watch Manhattan from far above
The building is located in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Carnegie Hill, named after Andrew Carnegie's Fifth Avenue mansion. Several prominent museums are in the area, including the famous Guggenheim Museum. It is right near Central Park and a quick subway ride from Manhattan's top attractions. Michael Gordon at Corcoran Group holds the listing.