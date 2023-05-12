Kendall Roy's 'Succession' Penthouse Hits the Market at $29 Million

Succession gives HBO viewers a chance to see a world many will never visit, the world of the super-rich. Thanks to the listing for the Manhattan apartment where Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy lives though, we can all take a tour of the $29 million penthouse. The three-level apartment is at the top of the tallest tower north of 72nd Street, and covers 5,500 square feet, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The five-bedroom apartment overlooks Central Park. It is a mix of deluxe and minimalist contemporary aesthetics. With bright walls, glass, and gold trim, it's the perfect place to plan how to torpedo a deal with a Swedish tech executive who sends bricks of frozen blood to women. There's a spiral staircase connecting the three levels and dizzying 13-foot ceilings.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and follows the Roy siblings as they jockey for the leadership of their father Logan Roy's company, Waystar RoyCo. The show is now in its fourth and final season, with new episodes debuting on HBO and HBO Max Sundays. Most of the show is filmed in New York City, where the Roy children do their best to show off their money. Scroll on for a better look at the apartment Kendall calls home in the show.