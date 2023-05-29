'Succession': Sarah Snook Reveals Her Baby's Arrival While Celebrating Series Finale

Succession fans grew accustomed to searching for hidden messages and hints about where the show was going, but star Sarah Snook's latest Instagram post featured a huge "hidden" message. While celebrating the show's series finale, the Australian star let it slip that she and her husband Dave Lawson welcomed their first baby together recently. Snook shared a heartfelt tribute to her Succession colleagues, and referenced how her life has "changed again."

In her post, Snook, 35, showed herself getting ready to watch the Succession finale, with her baby just peaking into the frame. Several of Snook's followers noticed the baby's reveal and congratulated her. "Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too)," actress Phoebe Tonkin wrote. "Oh, Sarah! Queen of Queens!" J. Cameron Smith, who also starred in Succession, wrote.

"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," Snook wrote in the caption. "The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with... It breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges, and triumphs, to be able to break at all... So that makes me grateful."

"To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top," Snook continued. "I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, the last-minute changes, all the highs, and lows: I'm going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I'm proud to have worked alongside them, it's the people I will miss most of all."

In the end, Snook noted that she just finished watching the "final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," adding, "And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support." Snook did not share details about her newborn.

Snook revealed she was expecting during the Season 4 premiere in New York in March. She wore a black jumpsuit that showed off her baby bump. "It's exciting," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I feel great." Snook added that they finished filming the final season before she started showing. However, her character, Shiv Roy, was revealed to be pregnant in the show itself.

Snook has been known to keep her private life private. Her Succession tribute post was even her first Instagram post since 2016. She also kept her marriage to Lawson a secret until she spilled the beans in an October 2021 interview with Vogue. "At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she shared. "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic... We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard." Succession is now streaming in full on Max.