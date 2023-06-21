Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Schedule Gets Last-Minute Change

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! hosting schedule just got a last-minute change. TV Insider reports that Jennings "will return to host brand new syndicated episodes of Jeopardy! starting Monday, July 3" — per a Twitter fan account — and "will continue hosting the daily episodes through the Season 39 finale on July 28." According to TV Insider, Jennings is returning to the show earlier than expected, as Bialik is stepping back from her hosting duties in order to support the ongoing WGA Writers Strike.

The Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2 and currently has no end date. The organization represents more than 11,000 Hollywood TV and movie writers. The strike was the result of the WGA not reaching an acceptable agreement after six weeks of wage negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the negotiating committee wrote in a letter to members, per VOX. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing."

Jennings and Bialk, who is also the host of all Jeopardy! primetime specials, were made co-hosts of the iconic series back in 2021. Shortly after the news emerged, reports indicated that Bialik was "steaming" over the permanent hosting decision regarding herself and Jennings, but that may not be the truth. It was revealed that Jeopardy! producers have opted to stop searching for another host and simply keep Bialik and Jennings as co-hosts. This, allegedly, did not sit well with the former Big Bang Theory star.

According to Suggest, a source told the Globe of Bialik's alleged reaction to the news, "She was really kissing up to everyone on the set, bringing them cupcakes and other homemade goodies, ingratiating herself to the bosses and crew like Mrs. Congeniality, but it backfired and she's pissed off." The insider added, "She's grumbled to a few people she's always going to feel like Ken's always there, always meddling." The source also alleged that Jeopardy! producers' decision to keep Jennings on was due to his popularity with viewers. "Ken has the fans' support and most fans don't seem to like Mayim no matter how hard she tried to sway them," a source claimed, adding that Jennings and Bialik "just don't get along."

When it comes to verifying this story, Suggest notes that Bialk certainly made it clear that she loves being part of Jeopardy!, and that she would be happy to be the show's sole permanent host. However, the outlet also notes that there is no concrete evidence of a rift between Bialik and Jennings. The pair have spoken kindly of each other in the past, and do not appear to be at odds over the long-term co-host news. Check your local TV listings to find out what time and channel Jeopardy! airs in your area.