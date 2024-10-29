Ken Jennings Apologizes to ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant for Sexist Clue

Ken Jennings is not here for “problematic” sexism. On a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the host paused after an uncomfortable clue to apologize to one of the contestants for its sexist connotations, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The category was “Complete the Rhyming Phrase,” and contestants were given the phrase, “Men seldom make passes at….” The answer was “girls who wear glasses.” This is undeniably a rude and outdated saying but, to make matters worse, contestant Heather Ryan — a health program director from Binghamton, N.Y. — wears glasses.

After the answer was revealed, Jennings noted that it was “a little problematic,” and added, “Sorry, Heather.” Contestant Will Wallace, the Jeopardy! champion going into the game spoke up as well, replying, “Very.”

The faux pas has sparked some chatter on social media as well, with one X (formerly Twiter) user writing, “Just a ‘little’ problematic. Jeopardy do better. Is it just a coincidence that this type of question that degrades women is coming up when a woman is running for president?”

“Still angry about this. She’s used her intelligence to get on here, only to be insulted by a sexist and rude comment,” another user penned, adding heatedly, “F—ing a—holes.”