Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Blasted for Short 'Live' Work Week

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the newly-minted married-couple hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark, are being blasted for working a short debut week. The New York Post reports that fans were upset to learn that Thursday's episode of the morning show was now live, but was pre-recorded. "3 days a week contract, what a joke," one person reportedly offered in response. The NYP states that it has reached out to ABC for information on how often fans can expect shows to be pre-recorded, but as of this writing they had not received a comment.

Notably, pre-tapped episodes are not new to Live, as even last week's final episode of former co-host Ryan Seacrest had a "previously recorded" note at the top of the hour. The TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

So your new show is not live thurs and fridays? Wow. So why not just tape all 5 in 1 day. It’s going down fast. Rotate hosts and let’s get serious before we lose the show — Headliner Vegas (@HeadlinerVegas) April 21, 2023

He continued, "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig."

Ahead of his final episode of Live airing, Seacrest made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff. In an Instagram post, the daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner." He began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years."

Turning to his ex co-host Ripa and her husband Consuelos, Seacrest offered, "My brother, Mark. Congratulations. It's wonderful to go through this process with somebody that I love so much that obviously, I know, knows her better than I know her... ish." He continued, "But congratulations. I can't wait to watch... or tape it, sleep in and watch. Probably that, but congratulations, Mark." Seacrest then concluded his speech by thanking the staff "for including me in this group," and admitting, "I was nervous when I started."