Kelly Ripa's 'Live' Absence Leaves Network on Defensive With Worried Fans

Kelly Ripa's recent absences from Live with Kelly and Mark have left the show's network on the defensive with worried fans. The morning show host recently missed a few episodes, with Maria Menounos and Anderson Cooper each filling in for her at different times. This led to a lot of worry among viewers, who grew concerned that something might be wrong.

Now, an ABC source is speaking out, assuring fans that Ripa is fine. "There's nothing to worry about – Kelly has no intention of going anywhere," the network insider told In Touch. "She loves her job, and she left the show in good hands. Mark did great without her, and Anderson and Maria were fab. Sometimes Kelly just needs a break." Additionally, the outlet notes that she has been busy promoting her new game show, Generation Gap.

Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, has been the new co-host of Live for the past few months. He took over after former co-host Ryan Seacrest exited the series in April. The longtime TV host previously revealed his plans to leave the series, explaining in an Instagram post that he has loved working on the morning show, but has other projects that need his attention. Those projects include but are not limited to, his Los Angeles-based radio show and hosting duties on American Idol. "I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," Seacrest wrote.

"When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I've been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day," He continued. "One of the best parts of the gig."

Ahead of his final episode, the exiting co-host made a heartfelt goodbye speech to the show's staff, which was shared in an Instagram post. The daytime show shared a video of Seacrest speaking to the crew during his "farewell dinner," where he began by saying, "There really is no other place in our business like the Live show. I'm grateful to have been a part [of it] for six years." Speaking about what he'll miss from working at Live, Seacrest joked that "sharing the bathroom, well, with everyone" is on his list, as well as the Halloween show.