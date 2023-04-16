Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Wipe Away Tears on Seacrest's Final Day on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's last day on air together was an emotional one. The episode was pre-taped, probably because the tears would be flowing in excess. Throughout the episode, the two shared mutual love and adoration for each other, with Ripa calling Seacrest a blooming onion. In her final farewell in the episode, Ripa told her now former co-host, "From the bottom of my heart and the bottom of all of our hearts, we just want to thank you for being wonderful, for being an original, authentic addition to this show. You are forever our family. We will never say goodbye to you. We will only say, 'See you soon.' I love you." Both wiped away tears throughout the episode after noting they promised not to cry beforehand.

The American Idol staple gushed over the family dynamic he created with Ripa in their six years of co-hosting the daytime show together. He joined as Ripa's permanent co-host after Michael Strahan quit a year before. "I've spent my entire career talking, talking on radio, and talking on television," he said. "Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse, but today it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day to try and deliver a smile or a laugh or two… I'm honored to be part of this family." Seacrest's parents and sister joined the pair for an on-stage toast, and Seacrest's four-year-old niece spoke in a video message.

Seacrest announced his departure from the show in February. Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consulos, will take over Seacrest's duties on Monday. His reason for leaving the show is reportedly to focus on his various hosting gigs. The new show will now be titled Live With Kelly & Mark. Seacrest previously gave his blessing for the new show, adding it's a natural transition for the longtime married couple.