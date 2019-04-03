Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Will Be Available to 99 Percent of the US

Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be available to nearly 100 percent of the country.

According to Tracie Wilson, EVP Creative Affairs at NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution, the hour-long talk show has been sold to 200-plus stations, including the top 165 markets, Deadline reports. Those numbers mean that The Kelly Clarkson Show will be available to 99 percent of the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner, the talk show will be produced before a live audience on the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles and is set to premiere on Sept. 9.

The hour-long talker was picked up by the peacock network in September of 2018 after having first been teased back in August.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, said at the time. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

In a since-removed trailer for the series released in January, Clarkson explained that her namesake talk show would focus on subjects such as motherhood and bring on “all kinds of guests” from different walks of life. Some of those guests, as seen in footage from the previously-filmed pilot, include Chloe Grace Moretz, Josh Groban, Chrissy Metz, and Terry Crews.

The talk show will also bring “heart-warming stories, live musical performances, games, and big surprises” as it “seeks to uplift the daytime viewer and make the world a little bit smaller by reminding everyone of all the good things we have in common.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Clarkson admitted that she was both nervous and excited about The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s debut.

“I’m, like, really excited about it, but I’m slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me,” the American Idol alum admitted. “I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down!’”

“But no, I’m pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills,” she added. “It’s going to be fun and also it’s very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres on Sept. 9.