Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Prepping Daytime Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly prepping a syndicated daytime talk show, with the singer currently filming a pilot for a potential series, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

There is currently no network attached to the project, but Clarkson’s recent talent deal with NBC Entertainment reportedly has NBCUniversal Television Distribution looking toward a fall 2019 launch.

Clarkson is no stranger to the network, as she currently serves as a coach on The Voice, hosted this year’s Billboard Music Awards and appeared on the Red Nose Day special.

NBCUniversal also has another spot to fill in its talk-show lineup, as Harry Connick Jr.’s Harry is ending in September after two seasons.

Clarkson’s show could be sold to television stations for syndication or could air on another platform, though details about any potential series are being kept well under wraps.

The American Idol winner does have a bit of hosting experience, as Ellen DeGeneres let Clarkson trade places with her during an episode of the comedian’s own talk show in April.

Questions the 36-year-old asked DeGeneres included “If you had to pick your favorite person that’s ever come on this show, who would it be?” and “When did you know you wanted to be a talk show host?”

The two also participated in a karaoke version so Clarkson’s hit “Since U Been Gone,” making us think that a musical segment on Clarkson’s potentially real show might not be a bad thing.

Ahead of her potential role as a host, Clarkson will return to her coaches’ chair on The Voice this fall for the show’s fifteenth season. She made her debut during Season 14, winning the season with contestant Brynn Cartelli.

This season, Clarkson will be assisted by advisor Thomas Rhett, who will help mentor her team of contestants.

Clarkson will be joined by judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson, who have also announced their own advisors — Shelton will be assisted by Keith Urban, Levine by former Voice coach CeeLo Green and Hudson by pop star Halsey.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller