Kelly Clarkson Dishes on Her Daytime Talk Show

It’s official! Kelly Clarkson is coming to daytime TV with a talk show of her own, and she dished all of the details about it during a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show.

After months of speculation, rumors, and reports, Kelly Clarkson casually confirmed that she will be hosting her own daytime talk show in 2019, openly spilling all of the details to Jimmy Fallon during their talk.

While discussing her The Meaning of Life Tour, the “Invincible” singer revealed that she was introducing live online segments “to kind of prep for my talk show that’s gonna be next year.”

Fallon was quick to point out that Clarkson had just made a “big announcement,” as the talk show had not yet been officially announced.

“Well, it’s been leaked,” Clarkson said, adding that she is “very excited.”

According to Clarkson, the talk show, which Variety reports was officially picked up by NBC Owned Television Station Group and announced Wednesday morning, will be musically-themed and air just before The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I didn’t think I’d ever do it, but we shot the pilot. I love talking; it’s like my favorite pastime,” Clarkson said. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking. That’s the only thing I’ve got to work on: listening.”

“We sing every day on the show and do this fan request thing. It’s fun,” Clarkson continued. “In the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. It’s very musical; it would be weird if it wasn’t!”

Rumors first started circulating that the American Idol season one winner would be hosting her own talk show in early August, when a source claimed that Clarkson would be filming the pilot within the next few weeks. The source also claimed that daytime talk show was part of the overall deal Clarkson had recently signed with NBC.

Clarkson is no stranger to the small screen, since she is also a coach on NBC’s signing competition The Voice. She has also hosted the Billboard Music Awards, appeared on the Red Nose Day special, and stepped in to fill Ellen DeGeneres’ shoes on the ABC talk show in April.

On Wednesday, Paul Telegdy, president, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, confirmed the speculation, stating that “Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show, executive produced by Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, is expected to premiere sometime during fall of 2019.