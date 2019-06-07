Keith Urban Says ‘Big Little Lies’ Fans Are in for a ‘Wild Ride’ With Season 2

Keith Urban might not be in Big Little Lies Season 2, but the country music star is married to Nicole Kidman, so he has the inside track on just how “wild” the new episodes are.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville Wednesday, Urban said he has seen every episode of the new season. Thankfully for writer David E. Kelley, Urban said he is “extremely good” at keeping secrets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would never divulge, I wouldn’t take the fun away. That’s what it is,” Urban said.

However, the “Never Comin’ Down” singer did offer his review, telling fans they are “in for a wild ride. It’s amazing.”

“Everybody is just at their best in this whole season,” Urban added.

Although Kidman is usually seen with Urban at awards show, she was nowhere to be found on Wednesday.

Instead, she was in New York City to film another project. Urban still paid tribute to her when he picked up his award for Collaborative Video of the Year with Julia Michaels for “Coming Home.”

“My wife, Nicole Mary, who’s at home tonight,” Urban said on stage, including Kidman’s middle name. “She’s working in New York, actually. I wish you were here, baby girl, I miss you.”

While Urban was able to keep spoilers a secret, it was ironically Kidman who might have dropped a big spoiler. During a panel discussion about the new season, a member of the audience asked Kidman what it was like to act alongside Alexander Skaragard in Season 1.

“He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2,” Kidman said, which led co-star Reese Witherspoon to giggle. After all, Skarsgard’s character died at the end of Season 1, so his appearance in Season 2 was meant to be a surprise.

Kidman realized she might have said something wrong, and tried to backtrack her comments.

“He has a little bit of a part in the sense of… the basis of… okay, I’ll be quiet,” Kidman said. “He didn’t abandon us. We’ll put it that way.”

Last week, Skarsgard danced around the question of his return at the Season 2 premiere. He even refused to say if he was coming back for flashbacks.

“I’m very dead… unless I come back as a zombie. He was pretty badly impaled. I’m afraid he did not survive that,” the actor told Variety.

Big Little Lies was originally billed as a limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. Kidman starred as Celeste Wright, and Skarsgard played her abusive husband Perry. At the end, Perry tries to convinced Celeste not to leave him, but she rejected him and he attacked her. Celeste’s friends tried to rescue her, with Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) pushing him down the stairs to his death. In Season 2, Meryl Streep joins the cast as Perry’s mother, searching for answers to her son’s death.

Big Little Lies returns on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and runs seven episodes.

Photo credit: HBO