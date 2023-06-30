Dawson's Creek fans have long wondered if a reboot of the hit teen drama could ever happen, and one of the show's stars has since shared their feelings about the idea. During a conversation for the Kering Women in Motion talks at the Cannes film festival — per Variety — Katie Holmes offered her thoughts on the potential project. The actress confirmed that there were talks in the past, but she is "not sure" it will ever happen.

"There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience," Holmes said. "There's a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today's world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today's world, I'm not sure."

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons on The WB, debuting in 1998 and ending in 2003. It followed the lives of four friends as they faced the tumultuous waters of high school and eventually college life. In addition to Holmes, the show also starred James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. Additional cast members included Mary-Margaret Humes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps.

Recently, PopCulture.com spoke with Van Der Beek and he offered his thoughts on the iconic teen drama's legacy. "The nice thing about making any kind of entertainment is, the audience owns it and they have their own specific personal relationship to it," he said. "I mean, it's wild. I get people coming up and saying that they watched the show, kids, and teenagers saying now that they're watching the show, and I just wonder what it's like for them to watch a show where for the first three seasons, nobody had a cell phone. I would imagine it's them looking into a time capsule."

Finally, in regards to the probability of a Dawson's Creek revival, Van Der Beek said, "No, nobody's talked about that [a reboot or a reunion]. I think it would have to come from Kevin Williamson, the creator of the show. I mean, I keep in touch with those guys. But yeah, there's nothing in the works."