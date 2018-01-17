Katie Couric Returns to NBC as Co-Host of Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Katie Couric is coming home for the Winter Olympics.

The former Today co-host will be back at NBC in a few weeks to kick off coverage of the Winter Olympic games in PyeongChang, South Korea, according to TVLine.

Couric will co-host the Opening Ceremony with Mike Tirico on Friday, February 9 at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. The event will be broadcast on NBC, as well as simultaneously live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com

Couric co-hosted Today from 1991 to 2006 alongside Matt Lauer, leading the top-rated morning news show on television.

After leaving NBC, she anchored the CBS Evening News, then hopped to ABC and hosted a short-lived eponymous daytime talk show.

Couric briefly returned to Today in January 2017 to serve as guest co-anchor while Savannah Guthrie was on maternity leave.