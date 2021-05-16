Katey Sagal's 'Rebel' Canceled, and Fans Lash out at ABC

That ain't funny. It was actually a solid show that I thought was going to get better. Katey Sagal deserved better than this. She was fun to watch from the first second she appeared on screen in the pilot until the last episode that aired. — DJQuik_Underrated (@DodgersAddict) May 15, 2021 The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford also told TVLine that Sagal made it very clear he did not have to cast a new girlfriend for Dan. "The first thing that Katey did [after Rebel was picked up] was send us an email saying, 'Do not hire a new girlfriend for Dan — I am not abdicating my role,'" Helford said in October 2020. "Rebel starts production in early November [so] it's going to be tough for her because she's going to be doing double production. So there will be some conflict. But we'll work on Saturdays [if we need to]. We intend for Louise to be around all season." prevnext

WTF @ABCNetwork ?? Thanks for giving us 4 episodes of #Rebel & canceling it. I really liked that show! Maybe @hulu can save it! Can't wait to see the trash they replace it with. This is why nobody will give new broadcast TV shows a chance anymore. If we like it, you cancel it. — JoJo Lopez (@thejojolopez) May 14, 2021 Rebel was just one of several shows to meet the ax on Friday. ABC also canceled American Housewife after five seasons, Mixed-ish after two, and Call Your Mother after one. Mixed-ish was a spin-off of Black-ish, which was renewed for an eighth and final season. The drama For Life, which was executive produced by 50 Cent, was also canceled after two seasons.

And this is why I didn't watch "Rebel" and few broadcast shows. It looked good but I knew it wouldn't last. — Dave Jordan-TV (@DJNYC1) May 15, 2021 Many fans of Rebel hope the show can be saved somewhere else. Rebel was produced by ABC Signature with Sony Pictures Television. Sony and ABC Signature also produced For Life, which is reportedly being shopped elsewhere. For Life did better on Hulu, hinting that it may be a better fit on a streaming service.

"OMG!!!! Why would they cancel [American Housewife] and Rebel!?!?!? Unreal! Especially canceling Rebel - That show is so good! I'm bummed," one fan wrote. "They didn't give Rebel a chance," another fan complained.

"Wtf Rebel, I really like that show that's what always happens," one angry fan wrote. "I'm really bummed that Rebel was canceled!!! I was really getting into it," another chimed in.