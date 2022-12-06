Kate Walsh on Her 'Incredible Storyline' on 'Grey's Anatomy' (Exclusive)

Fans know Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the hit television show Grey's Anatomy. When she made her return to the show last year after being away for nine years, it was it big moment for fans who have followed her journey since she appeared in the first season. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Walsh about making her big return to Grey's Anatomy.

"It's been great. I mean, I love it," Walsh exclusively told PopCulture. "The writers are incredible. I mean, this season's an incredible storyline for me. And just also what they've done with the new interns coming in, it's just really... it's just iconic Grey's writing. It's always like going home to go back there. I'm really enjoying it."

(Photo: Liliane Lathan)

Walsh was a series regular on Grey's Anatomy for Season 2 and Season 3 after appearing as a guest star in Season 1. She was then moved to special guest star for the next four seasons as she became the lead in the spinoff series Private Practice. Walsh starred in Private Practice for six seasons and was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2011. She made her return to Grey's Anatomy in Season 18 and continued as a recurring character in Season 19. Walsh also revealed that she is scheduled to shoot more episodes during the holiday season.

Grey's Anatomy is one of the most successful shows in television history as it has aired 406 episodes as of this writing. But can it make major television history and reach 500 episodes before its run comes to an end? "I think anything is possible. I think so long as the writing is still great and inventive, which it is, and you've got great actors," Walsh said.

"There's no shortage of wonderful and interesting and powerful storylines. I think that people just want to tune in and watch. There's the high stakes aspect of the hospital and it's sort of a little powder keg in there, and then you have all the personal stuff going on, but then you have also social issues that [Shonda Rhimes] never shied away from. The show, now that's run by Krista Vernoff, is still really deep into all of it. It's just really strong and relevant. I think so long as it's speaking to the culture and reflecting back what's happening in the culture as well as entertaining, then it could go on and on."