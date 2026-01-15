Kat Timpf to Take Hiatus From Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’

Kat Timpf is taking another hiatus from Gutfeld!.

The Fox News panelist announced on Friday’s episode of the talk show that she plans to finish the maternity leave she intended to take last year before being diagnosed with breast cancer on the very same day she gave birth to her first child.

Timpf explained that her initial maternity leave turned into more of a “cancer leave,” as she took time away from the spotlight to undergo breast cancer treatment following her February 2025 diagnosis.

(Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“So I have six weeks left in maternity leave that I never took,” Timpf said, admitting that she struggled with the decision to take the time away amid worries about taking another hiatus from her career. “I think just a lot of the things that we as women can worry about when we become moms.”

In the end, Timpf decided to take a bit of a do-over with her son, as she noted her first maternity leave “sucked,” and was comprised mostly of cancer treatment and surgeries. Timpf initially returned to Gutfeld! in June after undergoing a double mastectomy, but she then briefly stepped away the following month for reconstructive surgery.

Joking that she would be “microdosing trad wife for a little while,” Timpf said she would be “so back” once her leave was up, and that she would fully return to her stand-up and television career.

“I’m gonna be on TV, I’m gonna be going all around the country doing stand-up, and I hope I get to meet a lot of you guys,” she told the audience. “This has been such a hard year, and one of the main ways I’ve gotten through it is the support from so many of the people who’ve watched the show and have been so kind towards me. I really appreciate it.”

Timpf is expected to return to Gutfeld! the week of Feb. 23.