Kanye West Claims He Will Host ‘SNL’ Later in 2018

Kanye West reflected on his Saturday Night Live performance in a tweet on Sunday morning, revealing that he will likely host the show himself sometime soon.

West raised a lot of eyebrows on the SNL season premiere this week, particularly after the show was over. The rapper took the stage in his now-infamous “Make America Great Again” hat, despite the continuing outcry from fans. After the show was over and the cameras were off, he also gave a long, improvised speech about the U.S. political climate, which drew few claps and many boos.

However, West saw the night as a success, judging by his follow-up tweet on Sunday. The rapper returned to Twitter just before noon, ignoring the maelstrom that his words had kicked up among his fans and focusing on the positive reviews instead.

had so much fun at SNL. Lorne agreed that I would host before the year is out. Need to set a date. Gonna be sooooooooo lit. In the words of Lil Pump …Esskeetit ! — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018



“Had so much fun at SNL,” he wrote. “Lorne agreed that I would host before the year is out. Need to set a date. Gonna be sooooooooo lit. In the words of Lil Pump… Esskeetit!”



At the time of this writing, SNL and Lorne Michaels have not confirmed or commented on West’s claim that he will be hosting the program. So far, the next two hosts and musical guests have been confirmed, but if other future performers have been booked, they have not been announced yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Awkwafina will host SNL next Saturday, Oct. 6. The young actress and rapper will be joined by musical guest Travis Scott. The weekend after that, Seth Meyers is set to return as host of the show, with Paul Simon as the music guest.

Beyond that, there is only speculation as to who could grace the historic sketch comedy stage. Many reports expect actors like Kristen Bell and John Goodman to land the gig, helping to support their popular sitcoms, while big stars like Tiffany Haddish and Robin Wright are also on peoples’ minds.

Officially speaking, however, the field is wide open for West. The real question is whether fans of SNL or fans of West would be interested in the cross over. On Twitter, the majority of West’s fans did not seem at all concerned with the rapper’s announcement, focusing instead on the album he said would be released on Saturday night.

West has been teasing a new record, Yandhi, for some time, and Saturday was supposed to be the official release date. A number of memes flooded the rapper’s replies. Many of his fans reasoned that, as the few who continued to listen and support him after his inflammatory pro-Trump stance, they should at least be rewarded with the promised album.

SNL airs on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.